Astan Quds Razavi’s Documentation Center keeps record of life with coronavirus

SHAFAQNA-Globe Razavi: Since the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran, Astan Quds Razavi’s Documentation Center has started recording social behavior towards coronavirus outbreak and related restrictions as well as health workers’ endeavors in protecting people’s health.

Elaheh Mahboub, director of the Documentation Center said: “Preparing interview questions for each social group is a responsibility of the center. Making videos and photos from people’s lives particularly those around the holy shrine in terms of using protective face masks and gloves against the virus, interviewing affected jobs and people, impact of these closures and restrictions on economic life of people, and interviewing wage-labor workers were some activities of the center during the pandemic”.

She also referred to taking 300 photos from corona-affected situations, saying that various interviews were carried out with AQR officials over their activities and measures to stop the pandemic at Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine.

Mahboub went on to say: “In a bid to cooperate with the Documentation Center, the University of Medical Sciences provided AQR with all its corona-related documents including photos and videos of orders, protocols, posters, visits, etc.”

Also Dr. Masoud Zahmatkesh, public relations officer of Mashhad’s Medical Council said: “With respect to historical value of experiences by many Iranian doctors and nurses, their documentation – now on the agenda – is necessary”.

Inviting those nurses and physicians who have got valuable experiences in fight against corona, Zahmatkesh added: “The entire personnel of healthcare system, particularly physicians, stood bravely against this pandemic and protected our compatriots’ health. Recording their sacrifices and experiences is a duty for us, therefore”.

“The Chronicles of Victory (Ravayat-e Fat’h) was documented by martyr Avini who was busy with recording incidents of the Imposed War. Recording incidents of these days is the chronicles of victory for defenders of health”.