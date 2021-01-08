US: Muslim group offers free food for vulnerable in South Jersey

SHAFAQNA- In South Jersey, an Islamic group has been offering free food to support needy families in this tough time.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected a growing number of families across the US, experiencing an increased loss of income, mounting bills, and food insecurity.“We have rice, beans of different varieties, flour,” detailed Moorestown’s Saima Bhutta, KYW News Radio reported.

Bhutta works with a group of 20 volunteers from Islamic Social Services of South Jersey to deliver food items to the less fortunate in Burlington, Camden and Atlantic Counties. Bhutta, also a member of the Muslim Federation of South Jersey, made this effort a family activity. She derives happiness from helping others.