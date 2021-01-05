Israel destroyed at least 729 Palestinian buildings in 2020

SHAFAQNA- Israelo destroyed at least 729 Palestinian buildings, including homes and non-residential structures in 2020, according to Israeli rights group B’Tselem.

In 2020, the B’Tselem said, more Palestinians lost their homes in the West Bank and East Jerusalem than in every year since 2016. “In total, Israel demolished 273 homes in 2020, leaving 1,006 Palestinians – 519 of them minors – homeless,” the group said.

“In 2020, Israel also demolished 456 non-residential structures and infrastructure facilities. This includes humanitarian infrastructure such as water cisterns and pipes or power grids, which are essential to maintaining health and sanitation, particularly important at this time.”

B’Tselem said that “Over the course of 2020, Israeli security forces killed 27 Palestinians, seven of them minors: one in the Gaza Strip, 23 in the West Bank [including East Jerusalem] and three inside Israel,” according to AlJazeera.