Barham Salih: Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa played a big role in victory over ISIS

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi president stressed today (Tuesday) that there is a need for a new political agreement that will enable Iraqis to build a country with full sovereignty and to eliminate the accumulated mistakes that have led to a rift in the current system of government.

Speaking at a commemoration of the martyrs of victory in Baghdad, Barham Salih said: “A new political agreement is needed that will enable Iraqis to build a fully sovereign state and eliminate the accumulated mistakes of the past. This issue will not be achieved without reforms and eliminating the shortcomings in order to change the situation of the Iraqi people and make them have a dignified life.

Stating that there are people who want Iraqis to be engaged in erosive and weakening internal conflicts, The Iraqi President stressed: “It is not possible to stabilize the country by infiltrating its system, and the situation in the country will not improve without its people being free from any guardianship or foreign interference.”

Barham Salih added: “An independent and sovereign Iraq is a decision and a will that should adhere to the authority of the government and the constitution, and this is an essential element for a regional system based on respect for the rights of nations and the avoidance of conflict, and it cannot be accepted that the country to be the battlefield of others or the starting point of attacking someone.” Salih stressed: “There are great challenges and important priorities for Iraq, the most important of which is early transparent elections away from fraud, initiating reforms, strengthening the security apparatus and arms control.”

He reminded: “In the shadow of regional challenges and economic crises that require national responsibility, restraint and not allowing the country’s capacities to be manipulated, we are in a very complex and sensitive situation. The Iraqis faced the most severe terrorist attack and they succeeded to defeat ISIS terrorist group with the resistance and courage of its armed forces and with the blessing of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa on Jihad, which played a great spiritual role in achieving this victory.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English