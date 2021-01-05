GCC meeting in Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- The 41st meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) began today (Tuesday) under the chairmanship of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Saudi city of Al-Ula.

In his speech, Bin Salman praised the role of Kuwait and the United States in bridging the gap between the countries of the region and stressed the role of this summit in strengthening fraternal ties.

Lecture by Amir Kuwait

“Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah,” the Emir of Kuwait, also said at the meeting: “The participants agreed to sign Al-Ula’s statement at the meeting.”

Al-Sabah added: “We congratulate everyone on the historic achievement of the Al-Ula Summit. We are working to support joint Arab action.”

He further praised Egypt’s role in supporting regional issues.

Signing the final statement of the summit

The leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) today (Tuesday) signed the closing statement of the summit, which is being hosted by the Saudi city of Al-Ula.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English