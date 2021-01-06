Kashmiri Shia Activist Wrote Pakistani PM Imran Khan Over Hazara Killings

Pakistan’s Hazara community has been facing systematic persecution in the form of mass attacks, targeted killings, intimidation, and other abuse – all because they are Shias.

Karar Hashmi Said in a Press Statement that the heart-rendering killing of 11 innocent Shia coal miners in Mach Baluchistan is an eye-opener to understand systematic “ethnic cleansing” of the Hazara Minority at the hands of extremist groups.

Hashmi Questioned the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan Over his condolence message? Hashmi added that Condolences and sympathies are not enough but the government officials need to move beyond that. They need to identify the killers of Hazara Shias and hand over exemplary punishment to them. It is a hard reality that not a single perpetrator of any crimes against the Hazara has ever been prosecuted in Pakistan. The government’s failure to put an end to these attacks is as shocking as terrorism.

Where is ‘Naya Pakistan’ (New Pakistan) asked by Kashmiri Social Activist to Pakistani PM? Pakistan is a bleeding nation today, as it was yesterday. Minorities, especially the Hazara Shias, continue to face persecution and living in constant fear and uncertainty.

“Unless the Pakistani army and government take all necessary political reforms and other urgent measures to stop the campaign of violence and hate against Hazara Shias, it will, unfortunately, continue to take a toll on Hazara Shias” Agha Hashmi added.