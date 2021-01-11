Date :Monday, January 11th, 2021 | Time : 00:36 |ID: 191352 | Print

Video: New challenges facing Islamic centers during the pandemic

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- A webinar on “New challenges facing Islamic centers during the pandemic” by Islamic Centre of England.

You might also like
Pope prays for populations affected by natural disasters in Central America
Video: Hyderi Islamic Centre ladies only programme, Day 5 of Muharram
Video: ICEL programs on day 11 of Ramadan 2020
Live program from the holy shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S) to celebrate Eid Al-Ghadir
en.shafaqna-ICEL Ramadan 2020 Video: ICEL programs on day 16 of Ramadan 2020
Video: Imam Khoei Islamic Centre mourning ceremony, Day of Ashura 2020
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *