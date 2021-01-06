COVID-19 Pandemic empties ‘blue pearl’ Moroccan tourist town

SHAFAQNA- As Morocco cautiously reopens and tries to resuscitate its struggling economy, the town of Chefchaouen is deserted by the tourists who have long been its lifeblood.

When COVID-19 hit Morocco, the mountainous town of Chefchaouen was one of the few that registered no cases. The picturesque town, its facades painted in distinctive hues of blue, shut its small population off from the world, and kept the virus out for months Aljazeera told.

During the Christmas and New Year holidays, the majority of the city’s visitors were local tourists instead of the European and Chinese tourists who usually throng the narrow streets. As a night curfew came into force across the country to prevent large gatherings during the holiday season, restaurants in the usually bustling main plaza by the historic Kasbah had to turn away clientele to close up early.