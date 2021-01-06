Can a person be considered to be Seyyed if his/her mother is Seyyedeh? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about Seyyeds.

Question: Can a person be considered a Seyyed if his/her mother is Seyyedeh?

The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: Siadat (being a Seyyed) can be through the father or the mother; but Wajib Rights like Khoms can be received by someone who is considered as Seyyed/Seyyedeh through his/her father.

