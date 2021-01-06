https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/think.jpg 225 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-01-06 10:31:032021-01-06 10:31:03Can a person be considered to be Seyyed if his/her mother is Seyyedeh? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer
Can a person be considered to be Seyyed if his/her mother is Seyyedeh? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about Seyyeds.
Question: Can a person be considered a Seyyed if his/her mother is Seyyedeh?
The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: Siadat (being a Seyyed) can be through the father or the mother; but Wajib Rights like Khoms can be received by someone who is considered as Seyyed/Seyyedeh through his/her father.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!