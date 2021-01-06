https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/ahlul-bait2.jpg 282 280 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-01-06 10:35:142021-01-06 10:35:14Have the commands of infallible Imams (AS) been obeyed at all the times?
Have the commands of infallible Imams (AS) been obeyed at all the times?
SHAFAQNA – After the War of Nahrawan, addressing the army, Imam Ali (AS) said: Indeed, the nations of the world wake up in the morning whilst they are in fear of oppression and cruelty by their rulers. I wake up in the morning whilst I fear the oppression of my followers. I mobilized you for Jihad against the enemy, but you did not move on, I read the truth in your ears, but you did not hear. And I invited you in secret and public, (but) you did not obey; I advised you, but you did not accept [1].
[1] Nahul Balaghah, Sermon 97.
