Date :Wednesday, January 6th, 2021 | Time : 13:56 |ID: 191437 | Print

Turkey gifts one million Quran copies to people in 80 countries

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Turkish Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) said it has so far gifted about one million Quran copies to people in 80 countries.

According to tr.agency, Ihsan Acik, an official with Diyanet, said the copies were gifted as part of a plan dubbed “Quran, My Gift”.Implementing the plan started in 2015 with the aim of conveying the message of the Holy Book to as many people as possible, he said.

The total number of the Qurans given to people in different countries in this initiative has reached 977, 101 copes, he noted.Another part of the initiative is translating the Quran into different languages with the motto “Do not let any language remain without the Quran’s message.”

You might also like
Managers of Alawids Belief Unity Foundation of Turkey visit Imam Reza Holy Shrine
Erdogan visits Hagia Sofia after reconversion to Mosque
Is it Possible to Bring Peace to Libya?
Female Officers Allowed to Wear Hijab in Turkey
Importance of relating to others
Winners of Annual Quran Competition Awarded in Oman
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *