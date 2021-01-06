Exeter mosque closes doors amid ‘Alarming Rise’ in Devon COVID cases

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The mosque in Exeter, a city in Devon, England, announced that it has taken “the difficult decision” to close temporarily due to COVID-19.

Under the new lockdown measures, places of worship are allowed to stay open although people must not mingle with anyone outside of their household or support bubble and should maintain strict social distancing at all times.

However, Exeter Mosque, on York Road, announced on January 5 that they have now closed.Posts on their Twitter account announcing the news cite their “concern about the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases across the region.”

Infection rates in Exeter have doubled in the past three weeks, going from 88.3 per 100,000 on December 10, to 200.1 per 100,000 on December 31, although the city has the 12th lowest infection rate of all 315 English lower-tier authorities.

Across Devon, infection rates have also risen to 156.8 per 100,000, from a figure of 86 per 100,000 three weeks prior.

The Mosque’s full posts announcing their closure read: “MOSQUE CLOSES! Although the Government has allowed places of worship to remain open during the nationwide lockdown, our concern about the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases across the region has led us to take the difficult decision to close Exeter Mosque for prayers immediately.

“We will review our decision in due time and keep the situation under constant review. This decision is not taken lightly; as Muslims we must all take a responsible stance to do what is required to keep our congregation, our staff, our volunteers, and the wider community safe.

“Please follow us on social media as well as keeping up-to-date on our website for the latest information. In the meantime, we advise families to pray together at home.”

There are over 2000 Muslims living in the Exeter, and prayer forms an integral part of Islam. Muslims pray facing Mecca five times a day – at dawn, noon, mid-afternoon, sunset, and after dark. Some Muslims also attend the mosque for prayer on a Friday – their Holy day of Worship.