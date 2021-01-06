Date :Wednesday, January 6th, 2021 | Time : 15:35 |ID: 191485 | Print

Zarif congratulates Qatar for success in resisting pressures

SHAFAQNA-IRNA : In response to Qatar’s refusal to accept the conditions of the Saudi-led coalition, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif congratulated Doha on its success in resisting pressure and extortion.

“Congratulations to Qatar for the success of its brave resistance to pressure & extortion. To our other Arab neighbors: Iran is neither an enemy nor threat. Enough scapegoating—especially with your reckless patron on his way out. Time to take our offer for a strong region. #HOPE,” he tweeted late on Tuesday.The 41st meeting of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council attended by officials from the six member states was held in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday evening with the aim of reconciliation among the members.

