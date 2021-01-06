Date :Wednesday, January 6th, 2021 | Time : 19:18 |ID: 191526 | Print

UK reports more than 1,000 daily coronavirus deaths

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The UK reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 daily deaths for the first time since April .

The UK recorded 1,041 deaths and 62,322 new cases on Wednesday, according to official data, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised his government would use “every available second” to shield the elderly and the vulnerable from the virus rampaging across the UK. Britain has been among the worst-hit by COVID-19, with the highest death toll in Europe. More than 75,000 people in the UK have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, AlJazeera reported.

You might also like
WHO warns of need to fight new Coronavirus flareups
Pakistan to pay back Hajj dues to applicants
Poverty in the UK becomes pandemic
Intl. NGOs call on Bahraini authorities to release prisoners amid Coronavirus outbreak
Video :Quran Recitation at Al-Aqsa Mosque during pandemic Closure
Ashura 2018 in different Countries around the world +Video
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *