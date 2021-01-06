UK reports more than 1,000 daily coronavirus deaths

SHAFAQNA- The UK reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 daily deaths for the first time since April .

The UK recorded 1,041 deaths and 62,322 new cases on Wednesday, according to official data, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised his government would use “every available second” to shield the elderly and the vulnerable from the virus rampaging across the UK. Britain has been among the worst-hit by COVID-19, with the highest death toll in Europe. More than 75,000 people in the UK have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, AlJazeera reported.