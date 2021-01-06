Sudan signs deal to normalize relations with Israel

SHAFAQNA-Sudan signed Wednesday a deal to normalize ties with Israel.

In a statement, the Sudanese Cabinet said Justice Minister Nasur Aldin Abdul Bari signed the Abraham Accords with US Secretary of Treasury Steven Munich, who arrived in Khartoum on Wednesday. By signing the accords, Sudan has joined the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain in recognizing Israel. The two Persian Gulf states signed the Abraham Accords in September during a ceremony held at the White House.

Earlier Wednesday, Sudan and the US signed a memorandum of understanding to clear $1 billion of Sudan’s arrears to the World Bank. The signing came one month after Washington removed Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, AA reported.