Iran’s Islamic Seminaries announce readiness for joint activities with churches

The full text of Ayatollah Alireza Arafi’s letter to Rev. Prof. Dr. Ioan Sauca, Interim Secretary General of the World Council of Churches (WCC), is as follows:

In The Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

إِذْ قالَتِ الْمَلائِکَةُ یا مَرْیَمُ إِنَّ اللَّهَ یُبَشِّرُکِ بِکَلِمَةٍ مِنْهُ اسْمُهُ الْمَسیحُ عیسَی­ابْنُ­مَرْیَمَ وَجیهاً فِی­الدُّنْیا وَالْآخِرَةِ وَ مِنَ­الْمُقَرَّبینَ (آل­عمران:۴۵)

When the angles said, O Mary, Allah gives you the good news of a word from him whose name is Messiah, Jesus, son of Mary distinguished in the world and the hereafter

Rev. Prof. Dr. Ioan Sauca

Interim World Council of Churches (WCC) general secretary

The blessed birth anniversary of the Word of God, Jesus Christ (peace be upon him), which has been praised in several chapters of the Holy Quran, is a reminder of all his great virtues. His great nobility, grace, kindness and especially his closeness to God are celebrated during these sacred days.

I sincerely congratulate this great holiday and the beginning of the New Year to Your Excellency and your esteemed colleagues, to our Christian brothers and sisters in the Islamic Republic of Iran and all over the world, as well as to all the believers of divine religions and the Seekers of transcendence.

Your Reverence! As you are aware, according to authentic historical documents, the first encounter of Muslims with their Christian religious brothers in the early years of the prophetic mission of God messenger Muhammad (peace be upon him and his family) led to a historical and religious turning point, which has left an excellent memory in the historical memory of Muslims of his Christian brothers.

When a group of Muslims, on the advice of their prophet (peace be upon him and his family) sought refuge from the oppression of the pagans to a Christian faithful and devout king. Despite the insistence of the representatives of the polytheists, after hearing parts of the divine book of Muslims on the greatness and dignity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and her blessed child, as well as hearing the religious teachings of Islam which are similar to the divine teachings of Christianity, he refused to surrender that Muslim group to their pagan leaders and placed them under his protection in his own land. It was there that true Islam and true Christianity, in complete intimacy and respect for religious sanctities, shook hands and supported each other against the enemies of God.

It seems that in both recent and upcoming challenges, such as the corona epidemic and, more importantly, the massive offence launched by demons in the human bodies against religious sanctities in recent years, teachings of this historic success in the face of adversities, including the support of God-worshipers for each other by respecting each other’s sanctities, will be very helpful.

Thanks to the empathy and cooperation of leaders of heavenly religions, I hope the coming year will be full of love, faith, spirituality, peace, justice, humanity and mercy for all human beings, especially Christians and other followers of the divine religions.

In the end, on behalf of our brothers and sisters in Iranian seminaries, I announce, our willingness for joint activities with the World Council of Churches in order to achieve religious solutions to mitigate global crises such as wars, environmental problems, disrespect and hatred spread against the sanctities of religions.

Alireza Arafi

Head of Islamic Seminaries in Iran

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English