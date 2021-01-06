Crisis in US capital: Trump supporters enter Congress/ election approval process disrupted

SHAFAQNA- According to the news, the situation in the US capital is chaotic and Trump supporters, who are protesting against the approval process in the congress, gathered in the streets around the congress and a group of them entered the congress by pushing the guard.

This action, which is unprecedented in the history of the United States, followed Trump’s speech today and his verbal attack on the election results among the protesters.

According to the latest news, the agents are evacuating the delegates from the congress, and as a result, the election approval process has been interrupted.

Some experts have called Trump’s actions a quasi-terrorism against Congress and a quasi-coup against the election. Trump, meanwhile, has called on his supporters to calm down.

Following these actions, the mayor of Washington also announced a curfew at 6 pm local time.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English