Photos: Different parts of India covered in black for Fatimiyah
SHAFAQNA- In the days of mourning for the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Zahra (S.A), the Fatimiyah headquarters of India has covered various parts of this country with black.
This news is originally published by Hawzah News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
