Ilhan Omar says she is drawing up articles of impeachment against Trump

SHAFAQNA- Muslim congress women Ilhan Omar said she is drawing up articles of impeachment against Donald Trump .

“Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate. We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath”, Omar wrote on Twitter.

In remarks to his gathered supporters on Wednesday at the Ellipse behind the White House, Trump claimed that “this election was stolen from you, from me, from the country” and also incorrectly declared that he won “in a landslide.” Trump’s supporters had gathered in Washington, D.C., to protest Congress’ certification of the Electoral College vote, which was won by former Vice President Joe Biden by a large margin. Even as his supporters occupied the U.S. Capitol building, Trump released a video message on Wednesday afternoon in which he told them to “go home now,” while continuing to claim the election had been “stolen”, npr reported.

In another tweet Ilhan Omar said U.S. Capitol security failures need to be fully investigated. We spend billions of dollars on national security and today failed to protect our Nation’s Capital from a lawless mob.