US: Lewiston Maine school adds Islamic holidays to calendar

SHAFAQNA- Muslim students in Lewiston Maine will be finally enjoying Eid vacations normally after the district added the Islamic holidays to the public schools calendar.

“We will no longer have to ask kids to choose between their school and their faith,” Superintendent Jake Langlais said, Sun Journal reported. The School Committee voted 8-1 on Monday night to recognize the two festivals as significant events for the city’s Muslim community. Ayesha Hall, equity resource officer for Lewiston Public Schools, said the change celebrated the diversity of the community,Aboutislam reported.

Lewiston is not the first school district to recognize the Muslim holiday’s in its school calendar. In April 2019, the Detroit school district announced it would be recognizing the Muslim holiday of `Eid Al-Fitr’ during its adoption of the 2019-20 school year calendar.