Relief teams getting ready to help pilgrims in Karbala

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Medical Affairs Section of the Astan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine has organized educational courses for relief teams to get them ready to provide pilgrims of the holy shrines in Karbala with first aids.

According to Al-Kafeel website, the teams comprise those who study in different medical fields. Osama Abdulhassan, head of the section, said that the Astan provides pilgrims with different services to facilitate the pilgrimage particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hence the section decided to organize the courses in cooperation with Al-Kafeel Scouts Association, he added. Supervised by the medical experts of the Astan, the courses aim to promote the skills and knowledge of the participants. The courtyard of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine is where the courses are organized, he added.Ali Hussein Abd Zeyd, Representative of Al-Kafeel Scouts Association, said that the relief groups play an important role in helping the pilgrims in various religious occasions such as Arbaeen.