What should the bank do if the borrower is bankrupt? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about the bankrupt borrower.

Question: What is the bank’s duty if the borrower is bankrupt?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: If it is proved that the borrower has not been successful in the intended business activities, and has not gained profits, the bank has no right to get anything more than the original loan.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA