How can a nation stay dignified?

SHAFAQNA – In his Musnad, Ahamad ibn Hanbal narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) whosaid: Whenever the fighters in the army engaged in fighting and war started and the war arena was painted in blood, all of us used to seek refuge in the Prophet of Allah (SWT), and none of us was nearer to the enemy than the Prophet (PBUH) [1]. In another narration, Imam Ali (AS) said: Indeed, Jihad (in the way of Allah (SWT)) is one of the doors of heaven and whoever abandons it with indifference, Allah (SWT) will put the clothes of indignity on that person [2].

