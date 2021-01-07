US Congress confirmed victory of Biden & Harris

SHAFAQNA- Both houses of US Congress have approved the victory of the Democratic presidential candidate so that the issue can be finally recognized.

The US Congress, with both houses of the Senate and House of Representatives, this afternoon (Thursday) at the end of a long session that lasted more than 14 hours, officially confirmed the victory of “Joe Biden”, the Democratic presidential candidate and his candidacy for deputy “Kamala Harris”.

At the end of a joint session of the upper house and lower house of the US Congress, which was interrupted for several hours due to an unprecedented attack on the Congress building by supporters of the current President Donald Trump, his deputy, Mike Pence, who attended the meeting as Speaker of the Senate, and in the presence of Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, confirmed the results of the November 3, 2020 presidential election.

According to the US Vice President, in its session that started on Wednesday evening, the US Congress approved the victory of Biden and Harris with 306 votes out of 538 votes of the Electoral College, while Trump and Pence had only 232 votes of the Electoral College and have to leave the White House in two weeks.

While the US Congress usually announced the confirmation of the election results and the votes of the Electoral College in a formal ceremony, Trump tried to prevent this from making the meeting an exceptional event, however, his last chance to remaining in power was also ineffective until January 20, when Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the country’s history and will enter the White House.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English