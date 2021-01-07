Date :Thursday, January 7th, 2021 | Time : 14:51 |ID: 191699 | Print

Travel, trade could resume with Qatar within a week , UAE says

SHAFAQNA-Trade and travel could resume between Qatar and boycotting countries within a week , but restoring diplomatic ties requires more time, a United Arab Emirates official said .

Saudi Arabia announced the breakthrough in ending a bitter dispute at a Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit on Tuesday, with its foreign minister saying Riyadh and its allies would restore all ties with Doha severed in mid-2017.

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash told a virtual news conference that measures to be implemented within a week of the agreement “include practical measures of airlines, shipping and trade”.However, he said, other issues such as restoring full diplomatic relations would take time with differences remaining, including over geopolitical issues, AlJazeera reported.

