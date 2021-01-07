Pope calls for peace in Central African Republic

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis appealed for peace in Central African Republic.

After reciting the Angelus on the feast of the Epiphany, Pope Francis turned his thoughts to the Central African Republic, assuring that he is following events in the nation “carefully and with preoccupation”. Elections were held recently in the Central African Republic. The Pope noted that “the people have manifested their desire to continue on the path of peace.” And he invited “all parties to a fraternal and respectful dialogue, to reject hatred, and to avoid all forms of violence”, Vatican News reported.