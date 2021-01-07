Iraqi court orders Trump arrest over assassination of Gen. Soleimani

SHAFAQNA- An Iraqi court has issued an arrest warrant for US President Donald Trump as part of its investigation into the assassination of Gen. Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis last year.

The court for east Baghdad issued the warrant for Trump’s arrest under Article 406 of the penal code, which provides for the death penalty in all cases of premeditated murder, the judiciary said.

The court said the preliminary inquiry had been completed but “investigations are continuing in order to unmask the other culprits in this crime, be they Iraqis or foreigners”, France24 reported.