Date :Thursday, January 7th, 2021 | Time : 17:49 |ID: 191758 | Print

Indonesia aims for halal ruling before Mass COVID Vaccinations

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Indonesia’s highest Muslim clerical council aims to issue a ruling on whether a coronavirus vaccine is halal, before the country begins mass vaccinations utilizing a Chinese vaccine next week.

“Our target is before first injections start, the fatwa has to come out then,” said Muti Arintawati, an official at MUI in charge of analysing food and drugs to assess whether they are halal.

The world’s largest Muslim-majority country plans to launch vaccinations on Jan. 13 after obtaining 3 million doses from China’s Sinovac Biotech, Reuters reported.

You might also like
Canada's Halal Monitoring Authority (HMA) provides free service for its food-service operators in the midst of COVID-19
French Court Rules Halal Supermarket to Be Closed Down after Refusing to Sell Pork, Alcohol
5th Halal food fest in Toronto
Indonesia airport sets Halal park to welcome Ramadan
Visiting Jakarta’s Istiqlal Mosque is unforgettable+ Photos
Muslim-American food truck owners fast during Ramadan, no matter how much chicken they smell all day
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *