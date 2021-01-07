Indonesia aims for halal ruling before Mass COVID Vaccinations

SHAFAQNA- Indonesia’s highest Muslim clerical council aims to issue a ruling on whether a coronavirus vaccine is halal, before the country begins mass vaccinations utilizing a Chinese vaccine next week.

“Our target is before first injections start, the fatwa has to come out then,” said Muti Arintawati, an official at MUI in charge of analysing food and drugs to assess whether they are halal.

The world’s largest Muslim-majority country plans to launch vaccinations on Jan. 13 after obtaining 3 million doses from China’s Sinovac Biotech, Reuters reported.