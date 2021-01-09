Halal removed from Red Meat Manual in India

SHAFAQNA- The India’s export body on Monday removed the word “halal” from a red meat manual.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) , which functions under the commerce ministry, said in the revised manual: “The animals are slaughtered to the requirement of importing country/importer.” In the older version, it read: “The animals are slaughtered strictly according to ‘halal’ method to meet the requirement of Islamic countries”, scroll.in reported.

The fact is that the demand for ‘halal’ meat is very high as many non-Islamic buyers from countries such as China, Russia and the Philippines also opt for it due to hygienic reasons. “Many believe that halal meat has lower chances of being contaminated due to the absence of blood,” the Delhi-based exporter explained, The Hindu Business Line reported.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has reacted to this after the decision of the Modi government at the Center. AIMIM has said that it will have an impact in all countries from Muslim countries. Wherever there are Muslims. They will refrain from eating this meat. The business of export will be damaged by this. Merchants will suffer extensive losses, according to MBS News .