Corona in Iraq, infections surpass 600,000

SHAFAQNA- Official data from the Iraqi Ministry of Health show that the number of people that infected with the corona virus in Iraq has surpassed 600,000.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Iraq surged to more than 550,000, while the death toll rose by 13.000.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment issued in a statement (Thursday) With another 33,278 tests performed in various laboratories on the new generation of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the past 24 hours, the total number of samples tested across the country since the outbreak of the virus has reached 4,774,142.

According to the statement, the results of tests performed in the past 24 hours show that 790 cases of the infection of coronavirus have been reported in Iraq and as a result, the number of people infected with the virus in this country has surpassed 600,000 and reached 600,755.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health also stated in its statement that in the past 24 hours, four other people infected with the corona virus have died Which is the lowest data in the 7 past days.

The overall death toll from the virus in the country rose to 12,869, or more than 2.14 percent of the total.

A total of 551,127 coronavirus patients have recovered in Iraq, with 36,759 In this country are under the care and treatment and 141 still in critical condition.

It should be noted that according to the latest data from the reference website “worldometers” and the official statistics of the Iraqi Ministry of Health, the country is ranked among the people infected with the corona virus and the death rate due to the deadly virus, 26th and 25th in the world respectively, while it still has the highest number of victims among the countries of the Arab world.

