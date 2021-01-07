Talks between Iraqi President and Speaker of Parliament about elections

SHAFAQNA- Barham Salih met with Mohamed al-Halbousi to discuss the requirements for holding parliamentary election and ensuring its safety.

Today (Thursday), President Barham Salih met with Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi to discuss the requirements for holding election and ensuring its security and integrity.

The Iraqi Presidential Information Office said in a statement: “Barham Salih hosted the Speaker of the Parliament at the Islamic Palace in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, and discussed political developments, the security and economic situation in the country.”

The two sides discussed the upcoming elections and stressed the need to create the right conditions and requirements to organize the upcoming election in a way that ensures its safety and the will of the voters to elect their representatives free from fraud and manipulation.

The statement said: “Economic and health conditions facing the country were other issues that were discussed in this meeting and and it was stated that to address the challenges of the economic crisis caused by the Corona epidemic and lower oil prices by supporting the poor and ensuring the rights of citizens, some measures should be taken.”

