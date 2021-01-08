The fifth day of Shia martyrs’ families in Quetta

The sit-in of the families of the martyrs of Quetta has entered its fifth day.

Always pick-up corpses for 20 years but not a single leaf of Pakistan has been broken

It is a blatant injustice to the Shia nation to declare the killers of Shia youth, especially the Hazara community, as unknown. This was stated by the leader of the Shia Ulema Council Australia and Friday Imam while talking to reporters on the brutal killing of Hazara Shia youth and the ongoing peaceful protests and sit-ins in Pakistan.

He said that at present people from all walks of life are expressing sympathy with the families of the martyrs while the intoxicated government seems to be procrastinating to go to Quetta.

If this attitude continues, the movement of the oppressed will start against the oppressors, which may lead to the overthrow of the oppressive rulers.

Allama Ashfaq Wahidi demanded that the killings of Hazara youth are known and they should be arrested immediately and brought to book.