SHAFAQNA-Although Fatima’s dowry was modest, because of the Messenger’s wish to set an example for the Muslims and for other implicit reasons, Fatima Zahra (A) did not ignore her greatness and exalted identity to obtain a fantastic gift for her wedding. Fatima’s drive for excellence and perfection motivated her to ask for the right of intercedence-if Allah willed-for the sinners among the Muslims.

Ahmad Ibn Yusuf Ad-Dimashqi in his book Akhbar al-Doual Wa Ath-tha al-Uwal reported the following:

“It was narrated that when she (Fatima) learnt about her marriage and that her dowry was a small number of dirhams, she said:

`O Messenger of Allah, lay girls take money for dowries; what is the difference between me and them (if my dowry was to be money too)? I kindly ask you to give it back and supplicate to Allah, the Exalted, to make my dowry the right to intercede for the sinners among Muslims (on the Day of Rising).’ It was then that Gabriel descended with a label on which the following statement was written:

‘Allah ordained Fatima Zahra’s dowry to be intercedence for the sinners among Muslims.’

When Fatima (A) was on her deathbed, she asked that the label be put on her chest under the coffin. Thus, it was done so. Fatima said:

“When I am raised on the Day of Resurrection, I will present this label with my hand to intercede for the sinners from among my Father’s nation.”

It is apparent that the narration mentioned above illustrates the greatness, honor, and excellence Lady Fatima enjoyed. The Messenger’s supplication was answered, so Fatima will present the label on the day when it is most needed. Nasfi said:

“Fatima (may Allah be pleased with her) asked the Prophet (S) that her dowry would be intercedence for his nation on the day of Resurrection. So when she passes the path, she will ask for her dowry.”

It is worthy to mention that many narrations have been reported on the account of Ahlul-Bayt (A) to the effect that intercedence is part of Fatima Zahra’s dowry.