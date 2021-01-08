What is the ruling on payments of Imam and Sadaat shares? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Ayat-sobhani.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-01-08 10:34:012021-01-08 10:34:01What is the ruling on payments of Imam and Sadaat shares? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered questions about payments of Imam and Sadaat shares.
Question: Must the payments of Imam (AS) and Sadaat shares be with the permission of fully qualified Mojtahid (Jame-ul-Sharayet Mojtahid)? Can it be paid by instalments?
The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: Imam and Sadaat shares are connected to Imamate, and must be paid with Imam’s (AS) permission or his deputy (Jame-ul-Sharayet Mojtahid); and with the permission of the fully qualified Mojtahid can be taken and then be returned to the payer.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
