What is the ruling on payments of Imam and Sadaat shares? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered questions about payments of Imam and Sadaat shares.

Question: Must the payments of Imam (AS) and Sadaat shares be with the permission of fully qualified Mojtahid (Jame-ul-Sharayet Mojtahid)? Can it be paid by instalments?

The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: Imam and Sadaat shares are connected to Imamate, and must be paid with Imam’s (AS) permission or his deputy (Jame-ul-Sharayet Mojtahid); and with the permission of the fully qualified Mojtahid can be taken and then be returned to the payer.

