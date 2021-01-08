Must God be thanked in any condition?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that Abu Hashim Ja’afary who had been entangled with severe hardship in his life, came to see Imam Hadi (AS) with the intention of complaining about his situation. Imam Hadi (AS) who had realised the reason behind Abu Hashim’s visit, asked him: O’ Abu Hashim, for which of God’s blessings you have come here to give thanks for? Giving thanks for the blessing of the belief? Or for the blessing of being healthy? Or for the blessing of being content which warns you from being extravagant? Then, before giving him time to ask for help, Imam Hadi (AS) gifted him money to sort out his problems [1].

[1] Man-la-Yahdharahul Faqih, Vol. 4, Page 401.