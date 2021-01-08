Those succumbed to Trump, now criticizing him: Zarif

Zarif wrote on his Twitter account, “Those who succumbed to Trump’s lawless bullying for 4yrs – to protect their skin at OUR people’s expense – now condemn his assault on the rule of law. But still try to use his #EconomicTerrorism against Iran as “leverage” If you can’t grow a spine, gain foresight – for your own sake.”

In another tweet on Wednesday evening, the foreign minister wrote, “A rogue president who sought vengeance against his OWN people has been doing much worse to our people – and others – in the past 4 years. What’s disturbing is that the same man has the UNCHECKED authority to start a nuclear war; a security concern for the entire int’l community.”

The Wednesday meeting of the US Congress for counting the electoral votes turned into chaos, because pro-Trump mob ransacked the Capitol Hill building. The shameful event happened before the eyes of international observers, when the American Congress members were finalizing the victory of president-elect Joe Biden in the 2020 US presidential election.

Trump, a hawkish critic of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), unilaterally withdrew Washington from the agreement in May 2018, and unleashed the “toughest ever” sanctions against the Islamic Republic in defiance of global criticism.

Washington reinstated the sanctions that it had lifted once it became a JCPOA member, and also started to force other countries into committing to the bans and stopping their trade with Tehran.The current-US administration unleashed the so-called maximum pressure campaign and targeted the Iranian nation with draconian restrictive measures in order to bring it to its knees, but Iran’s economy keeps humming and is getting back on its feet.