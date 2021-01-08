Date :Friday, January 8th, 2021 | Time : 15:56 |ID: 191875 | Print

Online Quranic course for women underway in Iraq’s Najaf

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Holy Quran Center affiliated to the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Ali (AS) holy shrine in Najaf, Iraq, has organized an online Quran memorization course for women.

According to quran.imamali.net, Zaman Al-Ibrahimi, head of the center, said that the course started at the beginning of the new academic year.

The registration for the course was completed in five days and the applicants’ Quranic skills and knowledge were evaluated in six days.

A total of 360 women from different parts of Iraq as well as other countries have participated in the Quranic educational program.

The participants practice Quran memorization and learn how to solve problems in the way of learning the Quran by heart.

The course is held six days a week via WhatsApp and will take two years to complete. Quranic activities have significantly developed in Iraq since the 2003 overthrow of former dictator Saddam Hussein.There has been a growing trend of Quranic programs such as competitions, recitation sessions and educational programs held in the country in recent years.

