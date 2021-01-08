The number of Muslims in Japan has more than doubled in the past decade

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/japan.jpg 597 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-01-08 19:10:162021-01-08 19:10:16The number of Muslims in Japan has more than doubled in the past decade
SHAFAQNA- The ranks of Muslims in Japan have grown in recent years, as the government has sought to attract more foreign workers and students.
The number of Muslims living in Japan has more than doubled in the past decade, from 110,000 in 2010 to 230,000 at the end of 2019 (including as many as 50,000 Japanese converts), according to Tanada Hirofumi of Waseda University.
The country boasts more than 110 mosques. That is a welcome change, notes Muhammad Tahir Abbas Khan, a professor at APU and the head of the Beppu Muslim Association (BMA). In 2001, when he first arrived from Pakistan as a graduate student, there were only 24 mosques in the country and not a single one on Kyushu, The Economist reported.
