The number of Muslims in Japan has more than doubled in the past decade

SHAFAQNA- The ranks of Muslims in Japan have grown in recent years, as the government has sought to attract more foreign workers and students.

The number of Muslims living in Japan has more than doubled in the past decade, from 110,000 in 2010 to 230,000 at the end of 2019 (including as many as 50,000 Japanese converts), according to Tanada Hirofumi of Waseda University.