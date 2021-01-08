Date :Friday, January 8th, 2021 | Time : 19:10 |ID: 191882 | Print

The number of Muslims in Japan has more than doubled in the past decade

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The ranks of Muslims in Japan have grown in recent years, as the government has sought to attract more foreign workers and students.

The number of Muslims living in Japan has more than doubled in the past decade, from 110,000 in 2010 to 230,000 at the end of 2019 (including as many as 50,000 Japanese converts), according to Tanada Hirofumi of Waseda University.

The country boasts more than 110 mosques. That is a welcome change, notes Muhammad Tahir Abbas Khan, a professor at APU and the head of the Beppu Muslim Association (BMA). In 2001, when he first arrived from Pakistan as a graduate student, there were only 24 mosques in the country and not a single one on Kyushu, The Economist reported.

 

You might also like
In clashes between police & protesters opposed India’s Anti-Muslim Citizenship Law, 13 people died
Muslim mosques in England help state food bank
Uzbek Imams Urge Muslims To Take Part In Cotton Harvest
Halal donations start for Muslim medical front-liners
Right out of Nazi Germany - French school makes Muslims and Jews wear red discs
A Black Muslim Voice on Islamophobia
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *