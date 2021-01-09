Chinese Embassy tweet about Uighur Muslim women sparks condemnations

SHAFAQNA- A tweet from the Chinese embassy in the US on Thursday about Uighur Muslim women has been widely criticised.

In a tweet Thursday, the Chinese Embassy in the U.S. shared a new state media report, claiming that “Studies show that in the process of eradicating extremism, the minds of Uygur (sic) women in Xinjiang were emancipated and gender equality and reproductive health were promoted, making them no longer baby-making machines. They are more confident and independent”.

Over 18,000 people have responded to the tweet, with many demanding that the social media platform remove it or alert users that the information linked in the tweet should be fact-checked. Thousands used the tweet to highlight reports of forced labour, sterilisations and organ-harvesting that have taken place in internment camps, where the Chinese government is holding members of the minority Muslim community.Online, many have reacted with shock at the tweet, calling the misinformation “horrifying”.

A number of news reports have recorded evidence of forced sterilisations in Xinjiang. Last year, a Uighur teacher told the Guardian newspaper that she had been coerced into being sterilised under a government campaign to suppress birth rates of women from Muslim minorities, Middle East Eye reported.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today condemned the Chinese Embassy to the United States for celebrating its genocidal policies against Uighur Muslims in a post on Twitter and called on the social media corporation to remove the “horrific” tweet.

In a statement, CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said:

“China’s fascist government is now openly admitting and celebrating its use of concentration camps, forced labor, forced sterilizations and abortions, and other forms of torture to eliminate an ethnic and religious minority. Leaders, nations and corporations around the world must take concrete action to end China’s genocide of Uyghur Muslims. Twitter can help by immediately deleting this horrific tweet and ensuring that foreign governments cannot use their platforms to justify or celebrate crimes against humanity”.