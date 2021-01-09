Date :Saturday, January 9th, 2021 | Time : 08:57 |ID: 191953 | Print

Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump’s account

SHAFAQNA-  Twitter announced that it has permanently suspended Donald Trump’s account .

The Donald Trump’s account, with 88 million followers, was initially banned for 12 hours on Wednesday due to “severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy,” after he used the platform to condemn Vice President Mike Pence as his supporters stormed the Capitol.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the company said in a tweet.

Trump’s attempts to tweet from associated accounts also were blocked. At one point, he was tweeting from his campaign account, but that was promptly suspended, NBC News reported.

