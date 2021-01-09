https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/fatwa.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-01-09 10:38:192021-01-09 10:38:19How can a person who made a mistake be forgiven by God? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
How can a person who made a mistake be forgiven by God? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about forgiveness by God.
Question: If a person makes a mistake in life, does God forgive that person or there is no hope?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: True and serious repentance to Forgiving God, can lead to forgiveness of the sin (even a great sin), and losing hope in God, is a sin in itself. But it must be noted that if the issue is concerned with the rights of the people (Haqqu-Naas), it must be paid, and if it is concerned with the rights of Allah (SWT) (Haqqullah) such as Qadha Salaats, or fasting which the person is obliged to fulfil; they must be compensated for.
Source: leader.ir
