Saudi king gets coronavirus vaccine

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received the COVID-19 vaccine, Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

The Saudi health minister claimed that the king received the vaccine in order to prevent him from receiving the virus, and this initiative affirms the Kingdom’s policy is always prevention before treatment.

The Saudi media did not mention what kind of vaccine the king had injected, but THE Riyadh government announced on January 17th that it had purchased the Pfizer and BionTek vaccines, and began public vaccination the on following day.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also received the corona vaccine on January 7th.

