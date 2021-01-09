Hazara protesters, Pakistan’s government reach consensus; Quetta sit-in ends and bodies to be buried

SHAFAQNA- Pakistan’s government team and members of the Hazara community protesting in Quetta against the killing of miners in Mach reached an agreement late on Friday night after which the protesters agreed to bury the bodies of the slain miners, which lay in coffins at the protest site.

The decision was announced by a representative of the Shuhuda Action Committee, Agha Raza, at the Quetta sit-in, where Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal, federal Maritime Minister Ali Zaidi, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri and Special Assistant to the PM on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukari were present to hold talks with the protesters.

Announcing the decision to end the sit-in, Raza said the community had gathered here to protest solely on the wishes of the relatives and families of the slain miners and the decision to end the protest had also been taken after their “satisfaction”.

God willing, we will lay our martyrs to rest with complete discipline and reverence,” Raza said, adding that all demands of the victims’ families had been agreed to by the government. He requested those holding sit-ins across the country to also end their protests.

In his address to the gathering on the occasion, CM Jam Kamal struck a particularly conciliatory tone, apologising to the Hazara community and the relatives of the miners who had braved six nights on the roads alongside the bodies of their loved ones in biting cold.

“I apologise on behalf of my government. We [the government] definitely were negligent in one way or the other and there is nothing wrong in apologising to our people, our nation,” Kamal said, thanking the mourners for agreeing to go ahead with the burials, dawn reported

NA Deputy Speaker Suri, while addressing the protesters later, announced that PM Imran and Gen Bajwa will visit Quetta right after the burials and will condole with the bereaved families and members of the Hazara community.

The protesters had earlier refused to call off the sit-in and bury their dead unless Prime Minister Imran Khan visited them and addressed all their concerns, continuing their sit-in alongside the coffins for six days before ending it late on Friday.

Ten coal miners from the Hazara community, who were brutally killed in an attack on January 3, were laid to rest at Quetta’s Hazara Town cemetery on Saturday.

The prayers were led by Allama Raja Nasir Abbas in Quetta’s Hazara Town with close to 5,000 people attending including the relatives and friends of the deceased, locals and residents of the area.