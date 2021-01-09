Date :Saturday, January 9th, 2021 | Time : 15:47 |ID: 192005 | Print

Photos: Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen held a protest for the 6th day in Islamabad against ‘Shia Genocide’

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen organized a protest for the 6th day in Islamabad against ‘Shia Genocide’ in Pakistan.

You might also like
Two Shia Muslims martyred in terrorist attack in southwestern Pakistan
Afghanistan Peace talks have collapsed on several occasions: success will depend on Afghan civil society, and regional…
Pakistanis displaced by war return to a ruined economy
In a mosque explosion in SW Pakistan, 4 people killed and 23 injured
Pakistani security forces arrest four terrorists involved in Shia killings
Hindu nationalists in India use hate politics to scapegoat religious minorities
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *