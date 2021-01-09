Date :Saturday, January 9th, 2021 | Time : 16:00 |ID: 192016 | Print

Iran to inject seven more volunteers with home-made vaccine as of Sunday

SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Iranian health officials have issued the necessary approvals for injection of seven other volunteers with domestically-developed COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday, according to an official with Tehran University of Medical Science.

Hamed Hosseini told IRNA that seven other volunteers have already received the COVIran-Barekat vaccine. He said that all the first seven volunteers are in good health with satisfactory feedback. The second stage human trial of the vaccine will take two months in which 56 volunteers will take part, the official said. He said that each volunteer has to be vaccinated twice – the second time will be 14 days after the first injection.

