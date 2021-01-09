Indonesia: Sriwijaya Air plane loses contact after taking off from Jakarta

SHAFAQNA- An Indonesian Sriwijaya Air plane lost contact with air traffic control after taking off from Jakarta. Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said flight SJ182 was delayed by an hour before it took off at 2:36pm (07:36 GMT) on Saturday. The Boeing 737-500 disappeared from radar four minutes later, after the pilot contacted air traffic control to ascend to an altitude of 8,839 metres (29,000 feet), he said. Sumadi told a news conference that 62 people had been on board.

A statement released by the budget airline said the plane was on an estimated 90-minute domestic flight from Jakarta to Pontianak, the capital of West Kalimantan province on Indonesia’s Borneo island, about 740km (460 miles) away. Minister Sumadi said a dozen vessels, including four warships, were deployed in a search and rescue operation centred between Lancang and Laki islands, part of the Thousand Islands chain just north of Jakarta, AlJazeera reported.