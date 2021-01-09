Canada :Man armed with a knife arrested in Calgary mosque

SHAFAQNA- A man armed with a knife was arrested Friday afternoon after threatening people inside a mosque in Calgary, Canada’s Alberta.

The Calgary Police Service received a call shortly after noon about a man with a knife inside the Akram Jomaa Islamic Centre in the 2600 block of 37th Avenue N.E.Officers arrived quickly and deployed an Arwen Less Lethal launcher to help take the man into custody, said police.

Saima Jamal said she had just parked and was walking towards the mosque when she witnessed police running inside with guns. “I ran near the mosque window because I was too scared to go in,” said Jamal. “Within 10 minutes, they came out with this guy”.

Jamal said the man, whom she described as fair-skinned with a long beard, lost his temper before prayer began. He pulled a knife on people inside the building but was escorted to the back of a police vehicle by officers shortly after, she said, Calgary Herald reported.