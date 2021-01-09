Saudi Arabia-Qatar flights resume on Monday

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia Airlines announced today (Saturday) the start of flights between the country and Qatar on Monday.

According to the announcement, after three and a half years, flights will depart from Riyadh and Jeddah to Doha. The land border between the two countries was reopened on Friday.

The governments of Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt signed an agreement to end the crisis at the Al-Ula meeting on Wednesday last week.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English