Pope condemns violent protests at US Capitol

SHAFAQNA-In a Italian television interview to be aired on Sunday,Pope Francis condemned violent protests at US Capitol and invited Americans to “learn from the past.”

Pope said the unfolding of events on Capitol Hill in Washington DC on 6 January “came as a surprise” to him. He  noted, no society can consider itself immune from subversive elements. “I was amazed, because they are a people who are so disciplined in democracy,” said Pope Francis. However, he added, even mature societies can have flaws, and there are often people “who take a path against the community, against democracy, and against the common good.” Violence must certainly be condemned, the Pope continued. “It must always be condemned, regardless of those who perpetrate it”, Vatican News reported.

