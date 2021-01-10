Pakistan:National power grid breakdown plunges country into darkness

SHAFAQNA-A countrywide blackout plunged Pakistan into darkness on Saturday night.

The electricity distribution system in the nation of more than 210 million people is a complex and delicate web, and a problem in one section of the grid can lead to cascading breakdowns countrywide.

“A countrywide blackout has been caused by a sudden plunge in the frequency in the power transmission system,” Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan said on Twitter. Khan said power was being restored to cities in phases, starting with Islamabad.

The blackout is one of the worst that the country has experienced and cities affected include the economic hub, Karachi, and the country’s second-largest city, Lahore, AlJazeera reported.